Home Series vs. North Iowa

Published on November 6, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Bismarck Bobcats News Release







The Bismarck Bobcats are back at home this weekend to take on the North Iowa Bulls for the first two of five games in Bismarck this month.

Season Series

The Bobcats are 0-0-0 against the Bulls this year, as these two contests are the first two meetings between these teams.

Who's Hot?

Bobcat Defenseman Noah Ziskie has 13 points (6 goals, 7 assists) in his last 9 contests. He notched a 3-point game at Aberdeen last Friday.

Defenseman Simonas Valivonis scored his first career NAHL goal on Saturday. It was a long time coming for him as he has progressed throughout his time here.

Both Kai Weigel and Dane Callaway have a sub 2.70 GAA on the campaign and have been rocks in between the pipes for the Bobcats.

Rookie forward Vitaly Korolyuk enjoyed a great weekend notching 2 goals and adding on 3 helpers for the Bulls. He leads the team in goals with 9 and points with 16.

Captain and veteran blueliner Brody Dietz leads the Bulls with a whopping 14 assists on the season. He also notched his first goal of the year last weekend against the Mallards.

Goaltender Aaron Sachs has been spectacular for the Bulls. The 2007 goaltender is 4-1-1 with a 2.69 GAA and a .904 save percentage. His first career NAHL start, he was able to notch a 21 save shutout against the Amarillo Wranglers at the showcase.

Last Weekend

The Bobcats split the weekend series with the Aberdeen Wings, getting the OT victory on Friday by a final score of 5-4, and dropping Saturday's contest 3-1.

The Bulls split their weekend series with the Mallards, earning a road victory on Friday and suffering a home loss on Saturday.

Tickets are available by logging onto www.BismarckBobcats.com or you can call the Bobcat Hotline at 390-7422.

The game times for this weekend are as follows!

Friday 11/7: 7:15 P.M.

Saturday 11/8: 7:15 P.M.







