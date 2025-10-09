Bobcats Welcome Norsemen to Town for Only Home Games in October

Published on October 9, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Bismarck Bobcats will be taking the ice at the VFW for the only two games at home in the month of October. The Bobcats are riding a two-game win streak after sweeping the Minnesota Mallards on the road last weekend. Forward Cooper Williams (3G, 2A) and Defenseman Eddie Revenig (5A) both notched five-point weekends. The Norsemen fell last weekend in both Friday and Saturday's contests to the Aberdeen Wings. Tickets are available by logging onto www.BismarckBobcats.com or you can call the Bobcat Hotline at 390-7422.

The game times for this weekend are as follows!

Friday 10/10: 7:15 P.M.

Saturday 10/11: 7:15 P.M.







