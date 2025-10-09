Weekend Preview: Hat Tricks and Rebels Clash in Home-And-Home Series

Published on October 9, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release







The Danbury Hat Tricks and Philadelphia Rebels square off in a home-and-home series this weekend, continuing their early-season East Division rivalry. The series opens Friday night at 7:30 PM at the Hollydell Ice Arena in Sewell, New Jersey, before shifting to Danbury Ice Arena on Saturday at 3:00 PM. The two clubs will see plenty of each other this week, with a third matchup scheduled for Tuesday, October 14, in Danbury at 1:30 PM.

Series Overview

This weekend marks the first of two home-and-home sets between the Hat Tricks and Rebels this season, with the next coming in February. The remaining two single games will be played in Danbury on October 14 and December 9.

Last season, the teams split their six-game series evenly at 3-3, with Danbury netting 20 goals to Philadelphia's 21. Two of the Hat Tricks' victories came on the road.

Philadelphia Rebels Outlook

The Rebels enter the weekend fifth in the East Division with a 5-3-0-1 (11 pts) record. Philadelphia is riding momentum after a home sweep of the Elmira Aviators, winning 5-3 and 7-3, and has now won four of its last five.

Offensively, the Rebels have tallied 31 goals (8th in the NAHL) while allowing 30 (6th most). Their special teams have been a mixed bag - converting on 8.11% of power plays and killing penalties at 83.67%. They've also scored three short-handed goals.

Leading the attack are Charlie Spencer (2G, 8A) and Johnny Conlin (5G, 5A), each with 10 points. Ryan Bunting joins Conlin with a team-high five goals, while Brayton Frick has provided two game-winners. Alex Lunski and Bunting share the team lead at +4, and Edvin Edlund leads the squad with 27 penalty minutes.

In net, the Rebels' goaltenders combine for a 3.22 GAA and .890 SV%. Ilja Nikitian has been the workhorse, posting a 4-2-0 record with a 2.75 GAA and .904 SV%.

Danbury Hat Tricks Outlook

The Hat Tricks sit seventh in the East Division with a 4-3-1-1 (10 pts) mark after splitting a road series with New Hampshire - winning 4-0 Friday before falling 4-3 in overtime on Saturday. Danbury has won two of its last five.

The Tricks have scored 27 goals (13th in the NAHL) while allowing 26 (15th). Their power play has clicked at 8.33%, and their penalty kill has been solid at 85.71%. The team is still seeking its first short-handed tally of the season.

Kai Elkie leads the offense with nine points, while Matt Shpungin, Parker Deschene, and Elkie share the team lead with three goals apiece. Four players - Deschene, Matt Dabrowski, Luke Melnik, and Austin Michaud - have netted game-winning goals. Ludovick Gauvin and Gavin O'Hara each boast a team-best +4, while Josh Williams leads in penalty minutes (36).

Between the pipes, Danbury's goaltending tandem has been steady, posting a 2.76 GAA and .909 SV%, including one shutout by Luke Brassil. Both Brassil and Jon Dukaric have two wins apiece, with Brassil carrying a team-best 2.00 GAA and .924 SV%.

Up Next

Following Tuesday's rematch with the Rebels, the Hat Tricks will hit the road for a two-game series against the Northeast Generals on October 17-18.







North American Hockey League Stories from October 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.