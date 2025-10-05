Tricks Edged 4 - 3 in Overtime by Mountain Kings

The visiting Danbury Hat Tricks battled hard on Saturday night but fell 4-3 in overtime to the New Hampshire Mountain Kings, splitting the weekend series.

Willem Kerr, Jeremy Sprung, and Ludovik Gauvin each lit the lamp for Danbury, while Gauvin added an assist to lead the offense. Kerr's tally, a wrister from the top of the slot in the first period, marked his first NAHL goal.

After New Hampshire opened the scoring with a Rogiero Cacciarelli goal just over five minutes into the game, Kerr answered to even the contest. In the second, Sprung gave Danbury a 2-1 lead with a sharp-angle shot shortly after a spirited fight. The Mountain Kings tied the game late in the frame, but Gauvin struck with 2:26 remaining in the second to restore the Hat Tricks' lead at 3-2.

New Hampshire responded early in the third, with Nicolas Vrtiel knotting the game at three. After regulation ended deadlocked, Tomislav Brennan delivered the game-winner just 41 seconds into overtime, sneaking a shot past Danbury goaltender Luke Brassil.

Brassil finished with 25 saves on 29 shots, while New Hampshire's Gavin Weeks turned aside 29 of 32.

The Hat Tricks return to action next weekend with a home-and-home series against the Philadelphia Rebels.







