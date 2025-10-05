Oklahoma Drops Game 2 vs Shreveport, Splits Series

Published on October 4, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Oklahoma Warriors News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - The Oklahoma Warriors dropped the second game of their series with Shreveport by a score of 4-2 on Saturday night. A very different game from the night before, the Mudbugs came out battling, took the lead, and wouldn't give it up. The scoring started with a Shreveport 1st period goal and remained 1-0 after one period of play. Then in the 2nd, Oklahoma found it's opening tally from Dominik Kiss (5), who poured in a shot from a seemingly impossible angle and sneaked it by the Mudbug netminder Adams. The Mudbugs would respond a few minutes later however with another goal after heavy zone time from Liam Wolf-Taulbee. After 2 period of play, the score was 2-1 Shreveport. Then, early in the 3rd, Ben Likness found the back of the net on a net-front scramble during a Warrior 5-on-3 advantage tying the game. Unfortunately for Oklahoma, it wouldn't last long as Shreveport found themselves on a 2-on-1 opportunity resulting in a goal from Jacob Stock. The Warriors did have an opportunity late with another Shreveport penalty allowing a 6-on-4. but came up empty. Right after, an empty net goal iced the game for the Mudbugs, sealing a split in the series. The series now shifts to Shreveport later in the season for four games with two in November and two in December. Oklahoma is on the road next week at Lonestar for their first matchup against the Brahmas.

#OKLAHOMAHOCKEY #FIGHTLIKEWARRIORS







North American Hockey League Stories from October 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.