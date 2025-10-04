Game Day: Anchorage Wolverines vs. Janesville Jets

Published on October 4, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







The Wolverines look to complete their first series sweep of the season tonight as they face the Janesville Jets in game two.

Last night's matchup saw both teams trading leads until the Wolverines took control in the third period; shutting down the Jets' offense while netting three unanswered goals to seal the win.

Tonight marks the final road game before Anchorage returns home for their opening series, October 9-11.

Fans can catch the action live on NAHLtv.com or join fellow Wolverines supporters at Dave & Buster's for the official watch party.







