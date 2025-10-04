Game Day: Anchorage Wolverines vs. Janesville Jets
Published on October 4, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Anchorage Wolverines News Release
The Wolverines look to complete their first series sweep of the season tonight as they face the Janesville Jets in game two.
Last night's matchup saw both teams trading leads until the Wolverines took control in the third period; shutting down the Jets' offense while netting three unanswered goals to seal the win.
Tonight marks the final road game before Anchorage returns home for their opening series, October 9-11.
Fans can catch the action live on NAHLtv.com or join fellow Wolverines supporters at Dave & Buster's for the official watch party.
North American Hockey League Stories from October 4, 2025
- Weekend Recap October 3-4 - Minot Minotauros
- Bugs Top Warriors for Series Split in Oklahoma - Shreveport Mudbugs
- IceRays' Comeback Falls Short in 5-2 Loss Against Odessa - Corpus Christi IceRays
- Oklahoma Drops Game 2 vs Shreveport, Splits Series - Oklahoma Warriors
- Wolverines' Comeback Effort Cut Short by Jets - Anchorage Wolverines
- Ice Wolves Topped by Wranglers - New Mexico Ice Wolves
- Tricks Edged 4 - 3 in Overtime by Mountain Kings - Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks
- Game Day: Anchorage Wolverines vs. Janesville Jets - Anchorage Wolverines
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.