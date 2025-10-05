Ice Wolves Topped by Wranglers

Published on October 4, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release







The Amarillo Wranglers defeated the New Mexico Ice Wolves 4-1 on Saturday, Oct. 4. The first period saw a scoreless first period with both goaltenders making some incredible saves. The Ice Wolves outshot the Wranglers 17-10 in the opening period. The second period saw the Wranglers break the game open with three straight goals the first two being on the powerplay. The Wranglers goals were scored by Yury Karatai, Danylo Dolin, and Jake Boulanger. The Ice Wolves looked to build a comeback in the third period with Nayan Pai scoring his third goal of the season just past the halfway mark of the third period. That would be all the Ice Wolves would be able to get past Trenton Peterson and the Wranglers would add an empty net goal courtesy of David Lencses first NAHL goal. The Ice Wolves will have an off weekend and then head on the road for the first time to take on the Shreveport Mudbugs October 17 & 18 at 6:11pm MT/7:11pm CT and will be available on NATV by selecting away audio.







