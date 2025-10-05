Bugs Top Warriors for Series Split in Oklahoma

Published on October 4, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Shreveport Mudbugs News Release







The Shreveport Mudbugs (4-4-1) got the go-ahead goal from Jake Stock and never looked back to complete a 4-2 victory over the Oklahoma Warriors to earn a series split in the Blazers ice Centre Saturday night.

The Bugs struck first in the opening frame when Johnny Berndt shot in his third tally of the year to give SHV the early 1-0 edge.

After OKW tied the score early in the 2nd, it was Liam Wolf-Taulbee's turn to get in on the score sheet as he tallied his second goal of the young campaign to the Bugs a 2-1 lead after two.

In the third w/ the game tied 2-2, it was Jake Stock rifling home his third goal of the season which proved to be the game-winner to give SHV a 3-2 edge. Jonah Jasser added in a tally to help the Bugs top the Warriors, 4-2.

Micah Adams earned the victory in net making 19 stops in the contest.

The Bugs will return home for Military Appreciation weekend where they'll take on the Corpus Christi IceRays for a two-game series beginning next Friday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:11 p.m. from George's Pond in Hirsch Coliseum.







