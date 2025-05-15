Bobcats Take on Jr. Americans in Robertson Cup Semi-Finals

May 15, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Bismarck Bobcats News Release







This weekend the Bobcats are in Blaine, Minnesota to begin the Robertson Cup Semi-Final series against the Rochester Jr. Americans! The Jr. Americans are the #1 seed in the East and went through the Johnstown Tomahawks and the Maine Nordiques to get to Blaine. These games will be the 1st meetings between these two teams in franchise history as Rochester is in their 2nd year of existence in the NAHL. The schedule for this weekend's best-of-three series, is as follows.

Friday 5/16: vs. Rochester 4:00 P.M.

Saturday 5/17 vs. Rochester 4:00 P.M.

Sunday 5/18 vs. Rochester 3:00 P.M. (if necessary)

The Official Playoff Watch Parties are as follows:

Friday: Lucky's Bar

Saturday: Comfort Lounge

Sunday: The Arctic Room (next to Lucky's Bar, if necessary)







North American Hockey League Stories from May 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.