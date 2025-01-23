Bobcats Travel to Forest Lake to Faceoff against Mallards

January 23, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Bismarck Bobcats News Release







This weekend the Bobcats look to get back in the win column as they head to Forest Lake, Minnesota to take on a struggling Mallards team. The Bobcats this past weekend, split, at home, against the St. Cloud Norsemen. Meanwhile, the Mallards have lost 5 straight contests and are 1-8-1 in their last 10 matchups. Be sure to head to one of our Road Watch Party Locations to enjoy the action!

Friday 1/24: @ Minnesota 7:00 P.M.

Saturday 1/25 @ Minnesota 7:00 P.M.

