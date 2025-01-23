Breyer Announces NCAA Commitment to Skidmore

Amarillo, TX - Wranglers defenseman Ashton Breyer announced his commitment to play NCAA D3 hockey at Skidmore College on Thursday.

Breyer is playing in his first season with the Wranglers and in the North American Hockey League, and has been a staple of the Wranglers' blue line this season playing in all but one game. The defensive defenseman has 1 goal and 4 assists in 35 games this season with Amarillo.

"I'm beyond excited for the opportunity to attend Skidmore," said Breyer. "Academics and a strong hockey program were key factors in my decision, and Skidmore is the perfect place to pursue both my academic and athletic goals."

A native of Mound, Minnesota, Breyer had previously spent time in the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL) and the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) prior to joining the Wranglers. In the 2023-24 season, Breyer scored 2 goals and 10 assists in 43 games with the Notre Dame Hounds.

With the commitment, Breyer becomes the first Wrangler this season to commit to NCAA hockey, and is the second Wrangler in the franchise's history to commit to play at Skidmore College, joining former Wranglers' defenseman Nick Troutwine.

