Lawton Zacher Nominated for Hobey Baker Award & Named to Mike Richter Award Watch List

January 23, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Former Tauros' goaltender & alum Lawton Zacher has been nominated for the 2025 Hobey Baker Memorial Award. The Sophomore netminder for Brown is one of 97 nominees for the award which is awarded annually to the nation's top collegiate player.

Not only does the award consider statistics and play on the ice but also acclaims an athlete that displays "leadership, character, sportsmanship, and scholastic achievement."

Zacher, who played for the Tauros in the 2023-24 season, posted a 2.58 goals-against average along with a .920 save percentage through 29 games played in the Cream & Cardinal. The Buffalo New York native held a record of 16-10-0 during the regular season in Minot while also appearing in the playoffs during that same year. Zacher also recorded three shutouts as a Tauro.

In October of 2022, Zacher committed to Brown being the first in Tauro history to do so while also being the 90th NCAA DI commitment in the organization's history.

During Zacher's first year at Brown, he started 26-of-30 games as a rookie. In that first season, Zacher held a 2.91 goals-against average along with a .909 save percentage.

During his rookie season for the Bears, Zacher was named to the Tim Taylor Rookie of the Year Watch List.

This year Zacher has been one of the top goalies in the ECAC with a conference-best .935 save percentage coupled with an ECAC-best even 2.00 goals-against average through 15 starts on the year. Zacher's save percentage ranks sixth nationally among goaltenders while his goals-against average ranks 14th.

Amid those 15 starts, Zacher has also notched two shutouts thus far this season.

Notably this past November, Zacher recorded Brown's second-longest scoreless streak in program history keeping opponents scoreless for 157:04 minutes while also earning conference honors that same month.

Zacher is part of a group of 22 North American Hockey League alumni nominated for the award this year. During the award's 45-year history, the NAHL has had eight former players win the award.

Fan voting for the Hobey Baker Memorial Award is open now and will remain open until March 9th. Ten finalists for the award will be announced on March 19th. Fans can vote via the Hobey Baker website linked below.

https://hobeybaker.com/vote/

Additionally to being a Hobey Baker Memorial Award nominee, Zacher has also been named on the Mike Richter Award Watch List. The Mike Richter Award has been awarded to the top goalie in men's NCAA DI hockey since the year 2014.

Zacher is part of a group of six goalies from the ECAC to be named to the list which is tied for second-most by any conference.

Edward Nieman

