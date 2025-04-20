Minot Tops Austin

April 20, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Minot Minotauros News Release







Saturday night brought the Minotauros and Bruins back together on the ice at Riverside Arena for game two of round one of the Robertson Cup Playoffs.

Saturday's game came on the heels of a 3-1 victory in the Friday night contest in favor of the Tauros to give them the 1-0 edge in the series entering game two.

The first period of Saturday commenced with a fast and furious pace commanded by the Bruins as they attempted to set the tone and even up the series on home ice.

The first period resulted in no scoring either way as Austin concluded the period outshooting the Tauros with a whopping 20-7 advantage through the first 20 minutes of play.

Just over five minutes into the second period it was Braeden Jockims breaking the scoreless tie turning a Bruins' neutral zone turnover into points as he beat Austin netminder Carl Axelsson glove-side to make it 1-0.

That score would hold as both teams hit the dressing rooms after 40 minutes of play inside Riverside Arena.

After two periods of play, the Bruins controlled the shots on net 37-21.

The third period would bring perhaps the most competitive period yet of the night as the Bruins looked to pull even with the Tauros in the final period of regulation.

Just 4:45 into the third period it was Ryan Lund potting the game-tying goal, sneaking one past Lukas Swedin on a long-range shot to make it 1-1.

Both teams would trade shots through the remainder of the period as regulation would conclude with the score still knotted up at aces.

The third period featured the Tauros outshooting the Bruins 12-11 as Lund's goal for the Bruins would be enough to push the game to OT.

Overtime didn't last long, however, as Jesse Juhola skated through four defenders en route to firing one past Axelsson's blocker from the left wing to secure a commanding two-game series lead for the men from the Magic City.

Lukas Swedin would pick up the win in net for the Tauros with a stellar outing saving 47 of 48 shots faced.

Both teams would end the night scoreless on the extra-man advantage with each team going 0/6 on the power-play.

The Minotauros will carry the 2-0 series lead back up to Minot as game three is scheduled for Friday night at 7:35 PM on the Pepsi Rink at Maysa Arena.

If necessary, a game four will be played on Saturday night with puck drop also slated for 7:35 PM.

As always, all Tauros' games are broadcast live on NATV along with a free live audio broadcast available on the Tauros' YouTube and Facebook pages.

Tickets for games three and four are on sale now on the Tauros online ticketing site.

