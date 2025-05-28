Tauros Acquire Pair of NAHL Vets in Offseason Moves

May 28, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Minot Minotauros News Release







In a pair of separate offseason acquisitions, the Tauros have added forwards Lucca Ori and Brady Zugec to the roster ahead of the 2025-26 season. Both Ori and Zugec will bring NAHL experience to the Magic City as they look to bolster the forward group this upcoming season.

Ori, who the Tauros tendered, is an '06 who comes to Minot after playing last season with the Colorado Grit. Through 56 games played last season for the Grit, Ori was the third-highest point-getter for the team racking up 35 points via 15 goals and 20 assists.

Ori, a native of Gurnee, Illinois, also previously played in the NCDC with the Provo Predators, where he was the team point leader through the 2023-24 season, accumulating 38 points in 53 games.

Upon becoming a Tauro Ori said, "It means a lot to me. I feel like it's a great spot with great facilities and has one of the best programs in the NAHL."

Ori continued, "I've heard nothing but great things about Minot. Every person I've asked who's been there before has said nothing but great things. Great facilities, obviously, and they really know how to take care of their players. It looks like a very skilled and fast division. I'm honored to be playing for Minot and in the Central Division."

When describing himself as a player, Ori said, "I am a playmaking offensive player. I like to play on both sides of the puck. [Last year] I feel like I developed into a goal-scoring player. I think that I can carry that into next season as well."

In addition to his play on the ice, Ori also believes his prior experience in the NAHL will help him develop off the ice as a leader in the locker room.

Ori said, "Character is something I want to carry in. Character in the locker room is very important especially when it comes to championship winning teams. I feel like I can carry a great character into the locker room and help the guys out."

Brady Zugec, who the Tauros acquired via a trade with the Minnesota Wilderness, comes to Minot with not only NAHL experience but also with an NCAA D1 commitment to Western Michigan in the NCHC.

Zugec, who spent last season with the Wilderness, appeared in 51 games netting 11 goals while also adding 10 assists. Zugec also holds prior experience playing in the USHL with the Green Bay Gamblers and the Des Moines Buccaneers.

After being traded to Minot, Zugec said, "I'm excited. It's a great program, you guys win so I couldn't be more excited. Coach seems amazing. I'm excited for everything about it, being a part of a winning program, being able to show up everyday and work hard and get the right tools that I need."

Zugec continued by saying, "I think the Central Division is probably one of the best divisions. I know that recently there have been good teams from the Central every year. The organization is amazing and has a history of being one of the best teams in the NAHL, especially recently, so I don't think it could get much better."

Zugec finished the 2024-25 season with the Wilderness with six points in his final five games of the regular season with three goals and a matching three assists.

"For me it was about getting back to playing my style of hockey which is being a power forward and not worrying about the other stuff. Just worrying about being the best version of myself. I started getting back to that at the end of the year and things started to click. So I'd say just riding with that. I've been focusing on that all offseason," said Zugec.

Zugec described his play style on the ice by saying, "I'm a workhorse who is going to compete. I'm going to compete every shift. I hate to lose and love competition. I'm someone who can make plays and see the ice well and score. I'm a player who wants to play offense and will go through you to do it."

When asked about the additions of Ori and Zugec, Minotauros Head Coach and General Manager, Cody Campbell, said, "We are very excited to acquire both Brady and Lucca. Both are guys who have had success offensively within the league already and we felt like they both have the ability to step in and contribute offensively right away."

Campbell ended by saying, "We also feel that they will fit into our culture exceptionally well and bring leadership ability to our group this coming season. We look forward to having Brady and Lucca in the Magic City this year."

Edward Nieman, www.minotauroshockey.com







North American Hockey League Stories from May 28, 2025

