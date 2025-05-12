Lukas Swedin Commits to Bentley University

May 12, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Minot Minotauros News Release







Edward Nieman, www.minotauroshockey.com

The Minotauros are proud to announce that goaltender Lukas Swedin has committed to play NCAA Division I hockey at Bentley University in the AHA (Atlantic Hockey America).

Swedin, who played two seasons in Minot, left a historic mark on the organization as he rewrote the record book in numerous ways during his time in the Magic City.

Swedin holds the highest save percentage among Tauro goalies who have played at least 20 games at .937. Along with that, Swedin's goals against average of 1.84 is the best among Tauro netminders who have played at least 15 games with the organization.

Swedin is also the all-time leader in wins with 39 through his two years in Minot. Additionally, his combined nine career shutouts are the most by any goalie who has worn a Minotauros jersey.

Swedin, who is a native of Stockholm, Swedin, has added his name atop a list of goalies of an organization with a storied history of excellent goaltending in the NAHL.

Now, Swedin will advance his playing career to the collegiate level to play for a surging DI program at Bentley.

Upon his commitment, Swedin said, "It feels amazing, it's been a goal of mine for a couple years now, and it feels even better that it is such a good school as Bentley. This is the reason I came over to play in the U.S, to get the opportunity to show schools what I can do."

Minotauros Head Coach & General Manager, Cody Campbell, praised Swedin, saying, "We are proud of Lukas and excited about the opportunity he has earned to play DI college hockey at Bentley. Lukas was absolutely fantastic for us during his time here and there is no doubt that he will go to Bentley and compete for starts right out of the gate."

Campbell, who coached Swedin for both years in Minot, continued, "His poise and ability to calm tense situations for his team is something all coaches and programs value in a goalie."

According to Campbell, Swedin not only left his mark on the ice in Minot but also off the ice as a team leader.

Campbell said, "Lukas is also a phenomenal teammate and leader. He was the backbone of our group this year and we are so excited to watch his career continue at a wonderful educational institution and one of the quickest rising hockey programs in the country at Bentley."

Bentley is coming off a year in which they captured the AHA Tournament Championship and a 2025 NCAA DI Hockey Tournament appearance.

As to what excites Swedin about playing at Bentley, he said, "[To] keep proving what I can do at the next level and getting one step closer to my final goal which is to play in the NHL. It will be fun to go back to school as well and learn some new things."

Swedin concluded by remembering his time in Minot, saying, "[I'll take away] a lot of things. Playing in front of fans, smaller ice, the competitive environment and all the other things you learn from being on good teams, and of course the relationships I built with my teammates, the staff, and fans."







