Tauros Hire Mike Meredith as Assistant Coach

June 10, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Minot Minotauros News Release







Edward Nieman, www.minotauroshockey.com

The Minotauros are proud to announce the hiring of Assistant Coach Mike Meredith to the coaching staff in Minot ahead of the Tauros' 2025-26 season in the NAHL.

Meredith will join an experienced Tauros coaching staff following a collegiate career in NCAA Division III hockey playing four seasons for SUNY Brockport in New York where he was a two-year captain.

Upon the announcement, Meredith said, "I'm super excited. Getting to work with Cody and Tyler is going to be awesome. I am really excited to get to work and learn alongside them."

As Meredith makes the transition to coaching, he said, "I've always wanted to get into coaching. It's such a professionally run organization in Minot. It seems like a perfect place to join and help continue the culture that has been built in Minot."

Prior to joining the Tauros coaching staff, Meredith played junior hockey in the EHL for the Walpole Express, where he was a captain before committing to Brockport for the Golden Eagles.

When asked about the importance of junior hockey in the development of players Meredith said, "It's huge. With the age of these kids they're old enough that they are young adults but young enough to be impressionable."

He continued, "Getting to coach these kids, you can have a huge impact on their future and leading them in the right steps towards college is going to be a lot of fun and I'm really excited that I get to do that."

Meredith believes that his experience will help him transition into the coaching role, saying, "I was a two-year captain in Brockport. We didn't always have the best seasons so I feel like I can relate to whether it is individually a player struggling a bit or even as a team. I can understand what they are going through and help them through that."

Minotauros Head Coach and General Manager, Cody Campbell, praised Meredith saying, "We are very excited to add Mike to our staff. Mike was a relentless player, who put his teammates first and a captain at every level from youth hockey to college hockey. We know Mike will bring that relentless passion and leadership when it comes to helping develop our players and continue to constantly improve our program."

When talking about Meredith's hockey background, Campbell said, "Mike is just beginning his coaching career but he has the benefit of growing up around the game with his father being a longtime NCAA head coach, his transition to behind the bench is one I expect to be seamless."

Campbell continued, "I know Tyler Ebner and I are thrilled to add Mike to the staff and look forward to working alongside each other to develop our players and continue to pursue a championship for Minot."

As Meredith now embarks on his coaching career with the Tauros, he ended by saying, "I'm really excited for all of it. I can't wait to begin coaching and I think Minot is the perfect place to develop as a coach and working with Cody and Tyler is going to be a lot of fun so I'm excited."







North American Hockey League Stories from June 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.