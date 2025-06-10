Lenny Caglianone Named Head Coach and General Manager of the Danbury Hat Tricks

June 10, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release







The Danbury Hat Tricks have officially named Lenny Caglianone as the organization's new Head Coach and General Manager ahead of the upcoming season.

Caglianone brings a powerful combination of leadership, hockey IQ, and a deep commitment to player development. With experience at both the competitive playing and coaching levels, his appointment marks a significant step forward in the team's pursuit of sustained success.

In his dual role, Caglianone will oversee all aspects of hockey operations-including roster construction, player development, and in-game strategy. His proven track record of building winning cultures and elevating team performance makes him a strong fit for the Hat Tricks' long-term vision.

Known for his professionalism and relentless work ethic, Caglianone has already begun laying the foundation for a high-performing, accountable team environment. His approach is centered on discipline, development, and a results-driven mentality-key ingredients as the Hat Tricks look to compete at the highest level.

With preseason preparation underway, the organization is entering a new era under Caglianone's leadership. Expectations are high, and the Hat Tricks are poised for an exciting season ahead.







