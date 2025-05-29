Danbury Hat Tricks Tender 2007 Forward Ryan Moise from Belle Tire 18U AAA

The Danbury Hat Tricks are proud to announce the tender signing of Ryan Moise, a 2007-born forward from Michigan who most recently played for Belle Tire 18U AAA, one of the top youth programs in the country.

Moise brings a blend of speed, grit, and offensive instinct that caught the attention of the Hat Tricks' scouting staff throughout the 2023-24 season. His performance at Belle Tire, where he consistently contributed in all zones and showed strong hockey IQ against top-tier competition, earned him the opportunity to take the next step in his career with Danbury.

"Ryan is the kind of player we're excited to bring into our system," said Hat Tricks GM Lenny Caglianone. "He plays with pace, makes smart decisions with the puck, and competes every shift. He fits the culture we're building in Danbury."

Moise's tender is another example of Danbury's commitment to recruiting top-tier talent from elite-level programs. Belle Tire has long been recognized as a powerhouse in American youth hockey, consistently producing high-end players who transition successfully into junior and collegiate ranks. Securing players from such respected organizations is essential for building a strong, competitive foundation in Danbury. It ensures that incoming players are not only technically sound, but also well-prepared for the demands and structure of junior hockey. By identifying and tendering players like Ryan, the Hat Tricks continue to strengthen their pipeline with character athletes who are ready to contribute and grow within the program.

The Danbury Hat Tricks welcome Ryan and his family to the organization and look forward to his continued development.







