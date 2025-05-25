Chance Uzzell Commits to Curry College

May 25, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release







The Danbury Hat Tricks are excited to announce that defenseman Chance Uzzell has committed to play NCAA Division III hockey at Curry College.

Uzzell, a reliable and dynamic presence on the blue line, made a significant impact during his time in Danbury. Known for his skating, smart decision-making, and leadership on and off the ice, Uzzell proved to be a cornerstone of the Hat Tricks' defensive core.

His commitment to Curry College is a testament to his hard work, dedication, and development within the NAHL. Uzzell will join a strong Colonels program competing in the Commonwealth Coast Conference (CCC), where he'll continue to grow as a player and student-athlete.

The entire Danbury Hat Tricks organization congratulates Chance on this well-earned accomplishment and wishes him continued success at the collegiate level.







North American Hockey League Stories from May 25, 2025

