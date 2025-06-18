NAHL & Hat Tricks Release 2025-26 Schedule

June 18, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release







The North American Hockey League (NAHL) announced the Danbury Hat Tricks 2025-26 regular season schedule today. The Tricks will play 59 games, including three at the NAHL's annual league Showcase from September 24 to September 27. Outside of the Showcase, the Rabbits will play 28 home and away games respectively.

The Hat Tricks will play each team six times, with the Northeast Generals with whom they will play eight times. The Rabbits will play the Johnstown Tomahawks, New Hampshire Mountain Kings, Philadelphia Rebels, and Maryland Black Bears four games at home and two contests aways respectively. The Tricks will play the Rochester Jr. Americans, Elmira Aviators, New Jersey Titans and Maine Nordiques two games home and four games away respectively. The Hat Tricks and Generals will play four games at home and away respectively.

Half of the Rabbits home games will start in the afternoon. The Showcase's dates, times and opponents will be announced at a later date.

Single game ticket sales and promotional schedule will be announced in mid-July.







