2025-26 Schedule Released

June 18, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Jersey Titans News Release







The New Jersey Titans are proud to announce their schedule for the 2025-26 season. Celebrating the 10th anniversary of the program, the 2022 Robertson Cup Champions will begin the season with their home opener on Saturday, September 13th, against the Elmira Aviators with a new start time of 5:30pm. The Titans will then head on the road for seven straight games, first spending the next weekend in Maine to face the Nordiques. Following the NAHL Showcase at the National Sports Center SuperRink in Blaine, Minnesota, New Jersey will look for revenge against the Johnstown Tomahawks in Western Pennsylvania after being swept by the Hawks in the East Division Quarterfinals last season. Returning to home ice for Breast Cancer Awareness weekend, New Jersey will host New Hampshire on October 17 and 18. Other highlights from the schedule include five home games in December, including a weekend matchup against Maine the weekend before Christmas on December 19th and 20th. The Titans will also be home on two holidays, hosting the Philadelphia Rebels on Valentine's Day and the Maryland Black Bears on St. Patrick's Day. The full schedule can be found below:

Saturday, Sept 13, vs Elmira 5:30pm

Sunday, Sept 14, vs Elmira 5:30pm

Friday, Sept 19, @ Maine 7:30pm

Saturday, Sept 20, @ Maine 7:30pm

Thursday, Sept 25, @ NAHL Showcase TBD

Friday, Sept 26, @ NAHL Showcase TBD

Saturday, Sept 27, @ NAHL Showcase TBD

Friday, Oct 3, @ Johnstown 7:30pm

Saturday, Oct 4, @ Johnstown 7:00pm

Friday, Oct 17, vs New Hampshire 7:00pm (Breast Cancer Awareness Weekend)

Saturday, Oct 18, vs New Hampshire 5:30pm (Breast Cancer Awareness Weekend)

Friday, Oct 24, @ Philadelphia 7:30pm

Saturday, Oct 25, vs Philadelphia 5:30pm

Tuesday, Oct 28, vs Maryland 7:00pm

Friday, Oct 31, @ Northeast 6:30pm

Saturday, Nov 1, @ Northeast 3:30pm

Tuesday, Nov 4, vs Danbury 7:00pm

Friday, Nov 7, @ Maryland 7:30pm

Saturday, Nov 8, @ Maryland 7:00pm

Friday, Nov 14, @ Philadelphia 7:30pm

Saturday, Nov 15, vs Philadelphia 5:30pm

Friday, Nov 21, @ Elmira 7:00pm

Saturday, Nov 22, @ Elmira 7:00pm

Friday, Nov 28, vs Johnstown 7:00pm

Saturday, Nov 29, vs Johnstown 5:30pm

Friday, Dec 5, vs Rochester 7:00pm

Saturday, Dec 6, vs Rochester 5:30pm

Friday, Dec 12, vs Philadelphia 7:00pm

Saturday, Dec 13, @ Philadelphia 7:30pm

Friday, Dec 19, vs Maine 7:00pm

Saturday, Dec 20, vs Maine 5:30pm

Friday, Jan 9, @ Maine 7:30pm

Saturday, Jan 10, @ Maine 7:00pm

Friday, Jan 16, vs Maryland 7:00pm

Saturday, Jan 17, vs Maryland 5:30pm

Friday, Jan 23, vs Danbury 7:00pm

Saturday, Jan 24, vs Danbury 5:30pm

Wednesday, Jan 28, @ Danbury 12:00pm

Friday, Jan 30, @ Johnstown 7:30pm

Saturday, Jan 31, @ Johnstown 7:00pm

Friday, Feb 6, vs Rochester 7:00pm

Saturday, Feb 7, vs Rochester 5:30pm

Friday, Feb 13, @ Philadelphia 7:30pm

Saturday, Feb 14, vs Philadelphia 5:30pm (Valentine's Day)

Friday, Feb 20, @ New Hampshire 7:00pm

Saturday, Feb 21, @ New Hampshire 6:00pm

Wednesday, Feb 25, @ Danbury 12:00pm

Friday, Feb 27, vs Northeast 7:00pm

Saturday, Feb 28, vs Northeast 5:30pm

Friday, Mar 6, @ Elmira 7:00pm

Saturday, Mar 7, @ Elmira 7:00pm

Friday, Mar 13, vs Northeast 7:00pm

Saturday, Mar 14, vs Northeast 5:30pm

Tuesday, Mar 17, vs Maryland 7:00pm (St. Patrick's Day)

Friday, Mar 20, @ Rochester 7:30pm

Saturday, Mar 21, @ Rochester 7:00pm

Tuesday, Mar 24, vs Danbury 7:00pm

Friday, Apr 3, @ New Hampshire 7:00pm

Saturday, Apr 4, @ New Hampshire 6:00pm







North American Hockey League Stories from June 18, 2025

