2025-26 Schedule Released
June 18, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)
New Jersey Titans News Release
The New Jersey Titans are proud to announce their schedule for the 2025-26 season. Celebrating the 10th anniversary of the program, the 2022 Robertson Cup Champions will begin the season with their home opener on Saturday, September 13th, against the Elmira Aviators with a new start time of 5:30pm. The Titans will then head on the road for seven straight games, first spending the next weekend in Maine to face the Nordiques. Following the NAHL Showcase at the National Sports Center SuperRink in Blaine, Minnesota, New Jersey will look for revenge against the Johnstown Tomahawks in Western Pennsylvania after being swept by the Hawks in the East Division Quarterfinals last season. Returning to home ice for Breast Cancer Awareness weekend, New Jersey will host New Hampshire on October 17 and 18. Other highlights from the schedule include five home games in December, including a weekend matchup against Maine the weekend before Christmas on December 19th and 20th. The Titans will also be home on two holidays, hosting the Philadelphia Rebels on Valentine's Day and the Maryland Black Bears on St. Patrick's Day. The full schedule can be found below:
Saturday, Sept 13, vs Elmira 5:30pm
Sunday, Sept 14, vs Elmira 5:30pm
Friday, Sept 19, @ Maine 7:30pm
Saturday, Sept 20, @ Maine 7:30pm
Thursday, Sept 25, @ NAHL Showcase TBD
Friday, Sept 26, @ NAHL Showcase TBD
Saturday, Sept 27, @ NAHL Showcase TBD
Friday, Oct 3, @ Johnstown 7:30pm
Saturday, Oct 4, @ Johnstown 7:00pm
Friday, Oct 17, vs New Hampshire 7:00pm (Breast Cancer Awareness Weekend)
Saturday, Oct 18, vs New Hampshire 5:30pm (Breast Cancer Awareness Weekend)
Friday, Oct 24, @ Philadelphia 7:30pm
Saturday, Oct 25, vs Philadelphia 5:30pm
Tuesday, Oct 28, vs Maryland 7:00pm
Friday, Oct 31, @ Northeast 6:30pm
Saturday, Nov 1, @ Northeast 3:30pm
Tuesday, Nov 4, vs Danbury 7:00pm
Friday, Nov 7, @ Maryland 7:30pm
Saturday, Nov 8, @ Maryland 7:00pm
Friday, Nov 14, @ Philadelphia 7:30pm
Saturday, Nov 15, vs Philadelphia 5:30pm
Friday, Nov 21, @ Elmira 7:00pm
Saturday, Nov 22, @ Elmira 7:00pm
Friday, Nov 28, vs Johnstown 7:00pm
Saturday, Nov 29, vs Johnstown 5:30pm
Friday, Dec 5, vs Rochester 7:00pm
Saturday, Dec 6, vs Rochester 5:30pm
Friday, Dec 12, vs Philadelphia 7:00pm
Saturday, Dec 13, @ Philadelphia 7:30pm
Friday, Dec 19, vs Maine 7:00pm
Saturday, Dec 20, vs Maine 5:30pm
Friday, Jan 9, @ Maine 7:30pm
Saturday, Jan 10, @ Maine 7:00pm
Friday, Jan 16, vs Maryland 7:00pm
Saturday, Jan 17, vs Maryland 5:30pm
Friday, Jan 23, vs Danbury 7:00pm
Saturday, Jan 24, vs Danbury 5:30pm
Wednesday, Jan 28, @ Danbury 12:00pm
Friday, Jan 30, @ Johnstown 7:30pm
Saturday, Jan 31, @ Johnstown 7:00pm
Friday, Feb 6, vs Rochester 7:00pm
Saturday, Feb 7, vs Rochester 5:30pm
Friday, Feb 13, @ Philadelphia 7:30pm
Saturday, Feb 14, vs Philadelphia 5:30pm (Valentine's Day)
Friday, Feb 20, @ New Hampshire 7:00pm
Saturday, Feb 21, @ New Hampshire 6:00pm
Wednesday, Feb 25, @ Danbury 12:00pm
Friday, Feb 27, vs Northeast 7:00pm
Saturday, Feb 28, vs Northeast 5:30pm
Friday, Mar 6, @ Elmira 7:00pm
Saturday, Mar 7, @ Elmira 7:00pm
Friday, Mar 13, vs Northeast 7:00pm
Saturday, Mar 14, vs Northeast 5:30pm
Tuesday, Mar 17, vs Maryland 7:00pm (St. Patrick's Day)
Friday, Mar 20, @ Rochester 7:30pm
Saturday, Mar 21, @ Rochester 7:00pm
Tuesday, Mar 24, vs Danbury 7:00pm
Friday, Apr 3, @ New Hampshire 7:00pm
Saturday, Apr 4, @ New Hampshire 6:00pm
