2025 NAHL Draft Recap

The New Jersey Titans began their 2025-26 campaign in earnest today by making 14 selections at the 2025 NAHL Draft, adding to their two selections made yesterday in the Futures Draft. The 16 selections made in total are the second most that the Titans have made in their history, bested only by the 2020 draft class that saw 17 selections, of which six players went on to NCAA Division I schools and eight to Division III schools.

"Overall, I'm happy with how the day went," said Head Coach and General Manger George Haviland. "We were able to graduate a large number of players to collegiate programs, and we strongly believe that today's results have made our team better heading into next season. My staff and I have spent countless hours preparing for this draft, and I'm very proud of their work".

Beginning with the 21st overall pick, the Titans started by adding size down the middle with the selection of forward Ryder O'Neil from Team Illinois U18 program. A native of London, Ontario, the 6'3 ¬Â³ centerman has played for Team Illinois for the past three seasons, after beginning his American career with the Phoenix Jr Coyotes. Last season, O'Neil recorded 15 goals and 39 assists in his age 18 season.

After trading away their 2nd round selection as part of the package to Johnstown in exchange for Tate Pecknold, New Jersey continued to strengthen their forwards with the selection Blake Burke with the 90th overall pick in the 3rd round. A three year veteran of the Westminster Prep, the Trumbull, Connecticut native was better than a point per game player in all three seasons.

Armed with two selections in the 4th round, the Titans began with the 104th overall pick, previously acquired from Oklahoma, the Titans added defenseman Nathan Walsh. Hailing from Mendon, Massachusetts, the speedy defenseman registered 33 points at St. George's School in his second season with the Dragons. Prior to playing at St. George's, Walsh played for the Boston Jr. Bruins with an appearance at the 2023 U16 Nationals. With their own selection in the 4th round, New Jersey selected Magnuss Avotins from the Pittsburgh Penguins Elite program 122nd overall. Joining Kristofers Krumins as the second Latvian on the team, the former Bishop Kearny forward featured for his home country at the IIHF U18 World Junior Championships and has appeared at the USA Hockey Nationals in the past two seasons.

Holding a pair of picks in the 5th round, the Titans stayed in-state with the 142nd pick, previously acquired from Elmira last summer, and selected defenseman Gerrit Lansing from the Jersey Hitmen of the NCDC. A four year veteran of the Taft School, Lansing is entering his age out season. Sticking in the Garden State, New Jersey again went local with the selection of forward Aidan Pasic 156th overall. The 2007 birth year has been a member of the North Jersey Avalanche since his peewee season. In high school, the rising senior has played for the Delbarton School the past three seasons, helping lead the Green Wave to a state championship this season with 32 points.

Moving into the 6th round, New Jersey selected Cam Stehle 190th overall. A two year veteran of junior hockey, the North Carolinian made his NAHL debut with New Hampshire in 2023, recording 16 points in 40 games as rookie, before moving to the NCDC with the Islanders Hockey Club, putting up 22 goals and 32 assists in 54 games.

In the 7th round, the Titans took forward Luke Matthews 224th overall. Growing within the Chicago Mission program, where he made two appearances at Nationals, the Arlington Hills, Illinois native played the past two seasons in prep school at the Berkshire School, putting up 38 points in 59 games.

The 8th round saw New Jersey return to the blue line with the addition of defenseman Jacob Jarrell 258th overall. The steady defenseman recorded a goal and seven assists for the Salisbury School last season after captaining Pope Francis Prep the year before.

Staying with the rear guard, the Titans selected defenseman Blake Matheson 292nd overall from the Winkler Flyers of the MJHL. Making his debut in 2022 with the Olds Grizzlys of the AJHL, the Everett, Washington native has 175 games of junior hockey experience, split between the AJHL and MJHL, recording 96 points in that span and capturing a Turnbull Cup with Winkler last season.

Making the turn into the 10th round, New Jersey picked defenseman Jack McCullough from the Brunswick School 326th overall, where he was named an alternate captain in his second season of prep school hockey. Previously with the Connecticut Jr Rangers, the Nutmegger had a goal and 11 assists in 35 games.

In the 11th round, the Titans again looked at the AYHL and selected forward Bowden Beal 360th overall. Growing within the North Jersey Avalanche program, Beal had 6 points in 25 games across all competitions with the Avalanche.

The 12th round saw New Jersey select Aidan Miller 394th overall. A skilled two way player, Miller has dressed on both sides of the puck for Honeybaked, where he had 40 points in 53 games across all competitions last season, his third with the program.

Wrapping up in the 13th round, the Titans concluded the 2025 Draft with the selection of Andrii Kapitan 428th overall. The Ukrainian forward was most recently with the Bishop Kearny Selects, putting up 9 points in 47 games.

Now with the draft in the rear view mirror, New Jersey's staff will now transition their focus to the Titans Main Camp, to begin on July 19th. Undrafted players are encouraged to sign up for camp by following this link.







