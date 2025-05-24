Titans Acquire Tate Pecknold

The New Jersey Titans are pleased to announce the acquisition of forward Tate Pecknold from the Johnstown Tomahawks in exchange for a 2nd round pick in the 2025 NAHL Draft and a 2025 tender.

Pecknold, a native of Southport, Connecticut, is entering his age-out season after making his NAHL debut last season for Johnstown. Recording 25 points in 45 regular season games, the 6'0 ¬Â³ forward had 3 goals and an assist in the playoffs, including a pair of goals in the pivotal Game 5 between Johnstown and Rochester in the East Division Semifinals.

The left handed shot broke into the junior hockey ranks with Omaha of the USHL in the 2023-24 season, appearing in four games, where he was teammates with former Titan and 2022 Robertson Cup champion David Posma. A product of St. George's School in Rhode Island, Pecknold recorded over a point per game in his final two seasons before beginning his junior hockey career.







