2025 Showcase Schedule Released

July 10, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Jersey Titans News Release







The final portion of the New Jersey Titans 2025-26 regular season was revealed today with the announcement of the NAHL Showcase schedule. Dubbed "The Greatest Show on Ice", the Showcase is the premier event that brings all 34 NAHL teams under one roof at the Super Rink in Blaine, Minnesota each season.

The Titans will begin the 2025 Showcase on Thursday, September 25th, against the Midwest Division's Springfield Jr Blues on Thursday at 1:15pm Eastern. It will be the third matchup between New Jersey and Springfield, with the series tied one to one after a Titans 4-2 victory in 2016 before a Springfield 3-2 win in 2019.

New Jersey then faces off against the South Divisions's Odessa Jackalopes on Friday, September 26th, at 11:15am. The Jackalopes have won the previous two meetings between the franchises, skating away with 4-3 and 2-1 victories in 2018 and 2022 respectively.

The Titans then wrap up the Showcase by skating against the Watertown Shamrocks for the first time. The Shamrocks, entering their second season, finished in 6th place last season in the Central Division.

With the announcement of the Showcase schedule, New Jersey's slate of games for their 10th anniversary season is complete. All NAHL games will be shown live on NAtv.







North American Hockey League Stories from July 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.