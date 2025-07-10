New Mexico Ice Wolves Announce Schedule for the 2025 NAHL Showcase

July 10, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release







Today, Thursday, July 10, 2025, the New Mexico Ice Wolves announce their schedule for the 2025 NAHL Showcase! This year's Showcase will take place from September 24-27 at the NSC Super Rink in Blaine, Minnesota. The Showcase has become known as the Greatest Show on Ice, with all NAHL teams traveling to Blaine and playing under one roof. The Showcase provides an early opportunity in the season for players to display their skills and talent on the ice to college scouts. Many players earn NCAA Division I opportunities during the event.

The New Mexico Ice Wolves 2025 Showcase schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, September 24 at Kenai River Brown Bears. 10am MT/11am CT

Thursday, September 25 vs Johnstown Tomahawks. 5pm MT/6pm CT

Friday, September 26 at Minnesota Mallards. 11:15am MT/12:15pm CT

This year's Showcase provides a unique opportunity and reunion for the New Mexico Ice Wolves. FormerNA3HL Ice Wolves head coach Darren Banks, is the new head coach of the Kenai River Brown Bears, and the two teams will face off against one another in the first game of the event.

All games will be played at the NSC Super Rink in Blaine, Minnesota, and can be streamed live on NATV.







North American Hockey League Stories from July 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.