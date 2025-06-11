2025 NAHL Draft Recap

June 11, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The NAHL New Mexico Ice Wolves have completed the 2025 NAHL Draft, adding eight new players to the 2025-26 lineup.

AJ Schaaf

With the 20th pick in the draft the Ice Wolves selected forward Aj Schaaf from the Camrose Kodiaks of the AJHL. Head Coach Kyle McKenzie had this to say about the first pick, "AJ checks all of the boxes. He is a fierce competitor and brings skill, size and speed up front which will help our hockey club. We are excited to have AJ join the Ice Wolves family."

Xander Schulte

The Ice Wolves then selected Xander Schulte with the 55th pick, a forward from Devon Xtreme of the AJHL. "Xander has a lot of junior experience under his belt. He knows what it takes to be successful at the junior level. With his style of play and resume it was an easy decision to draft Xander." said Coach McKenzie.

George McCaffrey

With the 89th pick the Ice Wolves selected forward George McCaffrey from the Long Island Gulls 18UAAA. Coach McKenzie is excited about the forward prospect "George brings a high level of offense. He's very skilled and has poise with the puck which allows him to make plays under pressure. We are thrilled to welcome George"

Luke Pitrusu

With the 189th pick the Ice Wolves selected forward Luke Pitrusu from Culver Military Academy prep. Coach McKenzie said "Luke is a very smart and reliable player. You know he's going to bring a consistent game and do the little things in order to succeed."

Nick Petkovich

With the 223rd pick the Ice Wolves selected forward Nick Petkovich from Lovell Academy Blue 18U AAA. "Nick has a feel for the net. He has a great mix of ability and work ethic" commented Coach McKenzie.

Brock Seeger

With the 257th pick the Ice Wolves selected forward Brock Seeger from Red Lake Falls High Coach McKenzie is ready to see his development and growth in Albuquerque, "Seeger-Brock is a solid skating defenseman. He has a great first pass and has offensive upside to his game."

Liam Russell

With the 291st pick the Ice Wolves selected goalie Liam Russell from Pacific Coast Academy U18 Prep. "Liam is a talented goaltender from Western Canada who caught our scouts' eyes late this spring. He has a ton of upside and the potential to be a quality goaltender in this league." Said Ice Wolves goaltending coach Elliott Hogue.

Ryley Cyca

With the 325th and final pick by the Ice Wolves, defenseman Ryley Cyca from Waywayseecappo Wolverines. Coach McKenzie is thrilled for a strong defenseman, "Cyca is a skilled, puck moving defenseman. He brings leadership qualities along with a strong feel for the game"







