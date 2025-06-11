Forward and Goaltender Brought in Through Futures Draft

The Wilderness today made their first selections in two drafts being held this week for all North American Hockey League teams.

In the league's first ever Futures Draft, Charles Barnes and Quinn Beumer have been brought in to be included in the Wilderness' Affiliate Player list. Barnes is a forward from Bellevue, NE, who played for the St. Louis Blues AAA 15Us in 2024-25. Beumer is a native of Orono, MN, and was a goalie for Mount St. Charles Academy's 15Us last season.

Both players will be eligible to play up to 10 games for the Wilderness during the 2025-26 season without being placed on the team's official USA Hockey protected list. The Wilderness will have until March 10, 2026, to add Barnes and/or Beumer to its USA Hockey protected list or sign them to a NAHL tender agreement. Any drafted player not signed or protected by the deadline will become a free agent eligible to sign a tender agreement with any NAHL team.

The Wilderness will be inviting Barnes and Beumer to the team's main tryout camp set for July 20-24 at Northwoods Credit Union Arena in Cloquet.

Round Selection Name DOB Position Height/Weight Hometown Prior Team

1 16 Charles Barnes 3/17/2009 F 6'/172 lbs Bellevue, NE St. Louis Blues 15U AAA

2 50 Quinn Beumer 10/1/2009 G 6'4 ¬Â³/181 lbs Orono, MN Mt. St. Charles Academy 15s

With the Futures Draft, 16-year-old players can get early exposure to junior hockey and gain assistance from the NAHL in their hopes to play in the NCAA.

The Futures Draft is the first of two drafts the NAHL is conducting this week. The next will be the league's annual Entry Draft, which will be held Wednesday beginning at 1 p.m. CST.







