IceRays Announce 2025 NAHL Draft Class

June 11, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Corpus Christi IceRays News Release







Corpus Christi TX - The Corpus Christi IceRays of the North American Hockey League concluded the 2025 NAHL Draft today. The IceRays made 17 selections consisted of 12 forwards and 5 defensemen from a variety of backgrounds and nationalities. Interim Head Coach and Manager of Hockey Operations Phil Oberlin oversaw the selection process.

"I thought we were very successful in the draft this year. It was a new experience having this many picks available to us, but overall, I'm happy with the mix of players we picked, said Oberlin. There are a ton of great players out there, so now it's our job to piece the right players together for our final roster when games start in September."

With the 23rd overall pick in the 1st round the IceRays selected Forward Ruben Westerling from Vendelso, Sweden. In his 2024-25 season with Djurgardens IF J18 the left shot winger led his team with 21 goals and 42 points in 20 games. Additionally, Westerling recorded 11 points (7-4-11) in 10 playoff games. The IceRays followed up in the 2nd round with Defenseman Grayson Cohen from Belmont High School. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound native of Weston, Massachusetts, accumulated 31 points in 32 games last season from the blue line.

Corpus Christi added a pair of left shot rear guards in the 3rd round with Ture Anund at 85th overall and Xavier Lacoste at 93rd overall. Swedish defenseman, Anund, a teammate of 1st round pick Westerling will add some size on the back end at 6-foor-3 and 187 pounds. From Ste-Julie, Quebec City, Lacoste has over 75 games of junior hockey experience and recorded 30 points (5-25-30) in 54 games with the Whitecourt Wolverines last season in the AJHL.

The 5th round saw a trio of forwards off the board beginning with Dryden Dervish from Orlando, Florida at pick 143. Dervish put up 29 points (13-16-29) in 30 games with Phillips Exeter Academy in New Hampshire this past season. Just a few picks later at 145, the IceRays went back to Sweden for Victor Lundstrom of Skelleftea AIK J20 and finished the round by selecting Quinn Metzger from Avon, Ohio. Metzger spent time with the Olds Grizzlys in the AJHL and Pueblo Bulls in the NCDC in 2024-25.

Rounds six through nine featured three forwards including Cameron Golovin, Daniel Berehowsky, and Wyatt Jinman plus a lone defenseman in Lucas Hihn. Golovin played last season in the NCDC with the Utica Jr. Comets and was a balanced scorer with 15 goals and 15 assists in 55 games. The IceRays selected another Florida native in Berehowsky who put up over a point per game with the Ayr Centennials in the GOJL last season. Jinman led the Mississauga Chargers with 66 points (21-45-66) in the OJHL and is the son of former professional hockey player Lee Jinman. The 7th round selection, Hihn, has an offensive skill set from the blue line that showed with the Utah Outliers of the NCDC in 2024-25 where he put together a 20-point campaign.

The final six players selected in today's draft were Forward Charles Norris III, another Swedish international Forward Carl Holmberg, Forward Cameron Kimmerly, Defenseman Ethan Abrah-Hale, Forward Anthony Dippolito, and Forward Ondrej Husak from Slovakia to round out the 17 picks on the day.

Managing Partner and team Chief Operating Officer George Manias said, "The IceRays relied heavily on our Co-Managing Partner Steve Donner and his background and network in the hockey world to work side by side with Interim Head Coach Phil Oberlin to prepare and make picks throughout the draft today. Phil has proved himself to be a great asset during this phase and we are quite happy with the team we are building with returnees and through the draft. We are excited to take the ice come August for camp."

