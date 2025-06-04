IceRays Bring Back Assistant Coach in New Role

June 4, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Corpus Christi IceRays News Release







Corpus Christi TX - The Corpus Christi IceRays of the North American Hockey League (NAHL) announce today that they have rehired Phil Oberlin to be the organizations Interim Head Coach and Manager of Hockey Operations until a Head Coach and General Manager is hired.

Oberlin will temporarily assume the duties of a Head Coach and take over hockey operations duties, which were handled in the past by former Head Coach Sylvain Cloutier, who resigned last month to focus on his family and stay closer to home.

Managing Partner and team Chief Operating Officer George Manias added, "having Phil back was important to Steve and me as we take over as the new Managing Partners of the organization. Phil was popular with the players and staff last season and will serve as a stable figure to the team this season, since he is familiar with all the circumstances of the league, organization, arena, and market as we take over. Phil will also work with us in the interim and until a Head Coach is hired, to prepare for the upcoming draft and with player recruiting to put together a solid and competitive team. We are still conducting our Head Coaching search to find our perfect candidate and Phil will be a great asset for us in the interim. We are thrilled to have Phil onboard as we move forward."

Phil is going into his 4th season with the Ice Rays and his first with the new Managing Partners. Prior to joining the Ice Rays in December of 2022, Phil spent four and half seasons in the North American 3 Hockey League as head coach and general manager of the Yellowstone Quake and then the Austin Ice Bats before making the jump to the North American Hockey League. This valuable experience makes Phil very familiar with the junior hockey landscape. Preceding Phil's move into junior hockey, he spent seven years as the head coach of the Ohio University ACHA Division Two Men's Hockey team. Leading the program to a league championship in 2018, four straight regional tournament births and the programs first ever national tournament appearance. Phil also played his collegiate hockey at Ohio University for the ACHA Division One Men's Hockey team while earning his bachelor's degree in Recreation Management.

"First, I want to say thank you to Steve and George for the opportunity to fill this role. I'm extremely proud of what coach Cloutier, the players, and all the staff previously built here in Corpus over the years, and I am excited to uphold the standard we set as a group. I can't wait to see the American Bank Center packed in the fall. Go Rays! said Oberlin.

The IceRays are planning a press conference at the American Bank Center on June 17th at 2pm to introduce new Managing Partner & CEO Steve Donner and Managing Partner & COO George Manias, who plan to speak on updates within the organization, such as the Head Coach search, ticket packages, an on-line merchandise store and several other items.







North American Hockey League Stories from June 4, 2025

IceRays Bring Back Assistant Coach in New Role - Corpus Christi IceRays

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.