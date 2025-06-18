IceRays Announce 2025-26 Season Schedule

June 18, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Corpus Christi, TX - The Corpus Christi IceRays of the North American Hockey League (NAHL) announce their schedule for the 2025-26 season. The IceRays compete in the South Division consisting of the Lone Star Brahmas, Shreveport Mudbugs, New Mexico Ice Wolves, El Paso Rhinos, Amarillo Wranglers, and Oklahoma Warriors. The IceRays will play each division opponent a total of eight times throughout the season including four times at home and four times on the road.

Home opening weekend kicks off on Friday, September 19, and Saturday, September 20, against the Lone Star Brahmas at the American Bank Center. Puck drop for both games is scheduled for 7:05 pm CT. The IceRays home schedule consists of 12 games on Friday, 13 games on Saturday and one game on Sunday. Game times have been moved to 7:05 pm for Friday and Saturday games and 5:05 pm for Sunday games. The Rays are planning promotional and theme nights that will be announced in the coming weeks.

Single game tickets for the home opener will be available starting July 14. Tickets as low as $5 will be available this season! Season tickets are on SALE NOW! Purchase your season tickets today by going to www.goicerays.com, emailing us at Tickets@goicerays.com or calling us a 361-814-PUCK.

Chief Operating Officer George Manias said, "Schedule release day is always an exciting time because things become very real. We are happy with our scheduled dates this season, playing at home on all weekend days and having no mid-week games. Also, not having to play three games in three nights this season, either home or on the road, is a plus and will keep us fresh. We will need to be ready right out of the gate when we host our rival Lone Star on our opening weekend. We encourage fans to get their season tickets now and support us as we plan to go on quite a run this season. Fans should also be on the lookout for all the fun promotional and theme nights we are planning and will be promoting as the season draws closer. Hockey in Corpus is back and will be stronger and better than ever. We want everyone in our community to be a part of what we are building here and with tickets as low as $5, we are offering family, fun affordable events all season long."

The IceRays home schedule is below:

Lone Star Friday, September 19, 2025 7:05 PM

Lone Star Saturday, September 20, 2025 7:05 PM

Odessa Friday, October 3, 2025 7:05 PM

Odessa Saturday, October 4, 2025 7:05 PM

El Paso Friday, October 17, 2025 7:05 PM

El Paso Saturday, October 18, 2025 7:05 PM

Shreveport Friday, October 24, 2025 7:05 PM

Shreveport Saturday, October 25, 2025 7:05 PM

New Mexico Friday, November 28, 2025 7:05 PM

New Mexico Saturday, November 29, 2025 7:05 PM

Oklahoma Friday, December 19, 2025 7:05 PM

Oklahoma Saturday, December 20, 2025 7:05 PM

Lone Star Saturday, December 27, 2025 7:05 PM

Lone Star Sunday, December 28, 2025 5:05 PM

Amarillo Friday, January 2, 2026 7:05 PM

Amarillo Saturday, January 3, 2026 7:05 PM

Shreveport Friday, January 9, 2026 7:05 PM

Shreveport Saturday, January 10, 2026 7:05 PM

Odessa Friday, January 23, 2026 7:05 PM

Odessa Saturday, January 24, 2026 7:05 PM

New Mexico Friday, February 6, 2026 7:05 PM

New Mexico Saturday, February 7, 2026 7:05 PM

Oklahoma Friday, March 6, 2026 7:05 PM

Oklahoma Saturday, March 7, 2026 7:05 PM

Amarillo Friday, March 13, 2026 7:05 PM

Amarillo Saturday, March 14, 2026 7:05 PM

El Paso Friday, March 27, 2026 7:05 PM

El Paso Saturday, March 28, 2026 7:05 PM







