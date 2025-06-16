IceRays Ink New Head Coach

June 16, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Corpus Christi IceRays News Release







Corpus Christi TX - The Corpus Christi IceRays of the North American Hockey League (NAHL) announce today that they have hired Kevin St. Jacques to be the organizations new Head Coach for the 2025-26 season. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

St. Jacques, a native of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, will take over for Sylvain Cloutier, who resigned in May, as well as acting Interim Head Coach Phil Oberlin.

St. Jacques was drafted by the Chicago Blackhawks after playing four (4) years of juniors in the Western Hockey League (WHL), where he led the league in scoring. With a long history as a player, St. Jacques played sixteen (16) years of professional hockey in several leagues including the Western Hockey League (WHL), International Hockey League (IHL), United Hockey League (UHL), ECHL, British Hockey League (BHL), West Coast Hockey League (WCHL) and Central Hockey League (CHL).

As a coach, St. Jacques has eleven (11) years of coaching hockey at the junior and professional levels. Most recently Kevin was the Head Coach for the Mercer Chiefs USPHL Premier team and Assistant Coach to the Mercer Chiefs NCDC teams during the 2024-25 season.

Managing Partner and team Chief Operating Officer George Manias said, "We are thrilled to announce Coach St. Jacques as the organizations next leader on the ice for the organization. With the short turnaround time we had to make this hire, we had a tremendous amount of interest from the coaching community for this job and interviewed several very qualified candidates. At the end of the day, Kevin stood out as our guy based on his winning mentality and history, and how important developing players is to him. He has a track record of doing both very well, so we felt very comfortable that he could hit the ground running with us and he became the obvious choice. "

St. Jacques added, "I'm incredibly grateful for the opportunity to coach in Corpus Christi with the IceRays. I'm ready to get to work, help our guys grow on and off the ice, and be part of something special that George and Steve are building here. Thank you to everyone who's supported me on this journey, specifically Rod Broderick and the Mercer Chiefs. I learned a lot during my time with that organization. My family and I are excited for this next chapter and the new experiences it will bring."

The IceRays are planning a press conference at the American Bank Center on June 17th at 2pm to introduce new Managing Partner & CEO Steve Donner, new Managing Partner & COO George Manias and address the hiring of newly named Head Coach, Kevin St. Jacques amongst several other topics.







