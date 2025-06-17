IceRays Introduce Leadership Changes and Fan Engagement Upgrades

June 17, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Corpus Christi, TX - The Corpus Christi IceRays of the North American Hockey League (NAHL) held a live press conference at the American Bank Center today. The IceRays introduced leadership changes both on and off the ice, along with new fan engagement upgrades, including seating area changes, ticketing options and a brand-new online merchandise store.

The press conference began with the introduction of new managing partners George Manias and Steve Donner. Manias, Founder, CEO and President of GemCo Sports and Entertainment, will serve as the organization's Chief Operating Officer, while Donner, owner & President of Dothan United Soccer Club will serve as the Chief Executive Officer. The sports and entertainment industry veterans took over the day-to-day operations of the team on June 1 st, completed their first NAHL Draft last week and have been hard at work reshaping the business side of the organization. In addition to their introduction, Manias and Donner announced and introduced other team investors, Eric Wild, who was in attendance and Niko Foster and Michael Schmitz, who were unable to attend due to other obligations.

The IceRays also announced the hiring of Kevin St. Jacques as the organization's new Head Coach for the 2025-26 season. A native of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, St. Jacques brings 11 years of coaching experience at the junior and professional levels.

Following the introductions, the IceRays unveiled a new map of the seating bowl area and outlined several changes to how fans can watch games, including changing ends where the IceRays attack twice, selling cheaper tickets behind that net, and the addition of a "Party Zone" and tickets for as low as $5. All new ticketing options for the 2025-26 season at the American Bank Center and Season tickets are on sale NOW. Season tickets will be made available in both Full and Half Season options and include benefits such as parking, merchandise discounts, exclusive team event invitations, flexible payment plans, and more. For more information or questions regarding tickets, fans can visit www.goicerays.com or email Tickets@goicerays.com.

The press conference concluded with announcements that the 2025-26 NAHL season schedule will be unveiled tomorrow, Wednesday, June 18 at 1pm (CT) and that a new IceRays Online Merchandise Store will be launched, where fans will be able to find and purchase exclusive items throughout the season. The official launch date and time for the online store will be announced at a later date.







