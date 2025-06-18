Bruins Announce 2025-26 Schedule

June 18, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Austin Bruins News Release







The wait is finally over - the 2025-26 schedule is finally out!

After a year of welcoming a couple of newcomers to the Central Division, this new slate features all familiar foes as well as some exciting holiday matchups - so let's jump right in.

GETTING STARTED

The Bruins will kick off the preseason at home with a friendly matchup against the Minnesota Wilderness at Riverside Arena on Friday Sep. 5th before heading up to Cloquet the following night. Fans will have the opportunity for some Central Division action the next weekend as the Black and Gold close out the preseason against the North Iowa Bulls on Sep. 12th in Mason City and Sep. 13th in Austin.

BEGINNING WITH THE BEST

The team kicks off the regular season on the road with a two-game series in the North Dakota capital of Bismarck against the reigning Robertson Cup Champion Bismarck Bobcats. Similar to last season, the road trip takes the Bruins right into the 2025 NAHL Showcase in Blaine, MN from Sep. 24th through the 27th. Austin will play three interdivisional contests throughout the Showcase. Dates, times and opponents have yet to be announced by the league.

NO PLACE LIKE HOME

Fans will have their first opportunity to cheer on the Black and Gold in October as the Bruins welcome in the Bulls for the first home contest of the year on Oct. 3. The matchup kicks four straight meetings between the two franchises, split evenly between venues. The Bulls host the Bruins on Oct. 4th and 10th before traveling up to SpamTown on the 11th. The Minot Minotauros return to Riverside Arena on Oct. 17th and 18th for the first time since their 5-1 loss to the Bruins in Game 5 of the Central Division Semifinal.

MARK YOUR CALENDAR

The schedule once again provides fans an opportunity to spend quality time at their home away from home around some holidays. The traditional Thanksgiving Black Out game is back for another year, giving families the opportunity to once again burn off those Thanksgiving dinner calories by cheering on the Black and Gold. For the first time since 2022 the Bruins will play on New Year's Eve, welcoming in the Minnesota Mallards and 2026 at Riverside Arena. Share the love this Valentine's Day with a Feb. 14 meeting with the Bulls, a great backup plan for a romantic evening in case you forget to make those dinner reservations.

PACKING THE PLACE ON PINK NIGHT

The 16th Annual Paint the Rink Pink game to benefit cancer research at The Hormel Institute will take place Saturday Feb. 7th at Riverside Arena as the Black and Gold welcomes in St. Cloud. The biggest game of the year kicks off four straight Saturday home games, with only the final weekend featuring a Friday night contest with back-to-back home games versus Aberdeen on Feb. 27th and 28th.

UP NEXT

With the full schedule out, now is a great time to lock in your season tickets or 10-Game Flex Pack for the 2025-26 campaign. Later this summer the Bruins will release the promotional schedule, which will feature returning favorites like Teddy Bear Toss and Military Appreciation Night, as well as plenty of fun new themes for the new year. Individual tickets will also go on sale later in the offseason, so fans can keep their eyes out on the Bruins social media channels for more information on that.







North American Hockey League Stories from June 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.