Malkhassian Commits to Middlebury

June 9, 2025

Austin Bruins News Release







AUSTIN, MINN. - The Austin Bruins are proud to announce that forward Luc Malkhassian has committed to Middlebury College to further his academic and playing career.

"It means a lot to me to take this next step in my career and play at the collegiate level," Malkhassian said. "I'm very excited for this next step in my journey."

Malkhassian dominated the ice with the Bruins this past season. The Toronto native began the season with an impressive nine points (two goals and seven assists) in the first two games of the year, notching a point in eight of his first ten games for a total of 15.

He netted a total of 27 goals during the year, good for second on the Bruins and tied for 12th among NAHL skaters. Malkhassian consistently performed at a high level while remaining healthy all year long. The forward appeared in all 59 regular season games, the only Bruin to play in every single game this year.

"We are excited for Luc and his family!" Bruins head coach Steve Howard said. "He came to Austin for the exposure to colleges and performed at a high level all season long. We look forward to following his career as he joins a great Middlebury program."

Malkhassian, who was named to the NAHL All-Central Division team, credits his time in Austin for preparing him to take this next step.

"Austin prepared me to play a man's game which is college hockey. It matured me and developed me into the player I am today."

The first year Bruin made single season history, not once but twice throughout the season. On March 22nd, a two goal first period against Minot catapulted the forward to 71 points in a single season, passing the previous record set a season prior by Austin Salani. Malkhassian was the second Bruin to reach the mark as longtime teammate Alex Laurenza broke the record the previous week.

However, Luc wasn't done with just one record. In the second last game of the year, Malkhassian posted his 50th assist, breaking a 12-year single season record held previously by Brandon Wahlin. His 78 points to end the year placed him second in the Bruins record books and second overall in the NAHL this year.

The Middlebury Panthers hockey team is a Division III program that is a member of the New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC). The Panthers hold the Division III record for most national championships with eight.

The program finished the 2024-25 season with an overall record of 13-12-1 while posting an 8-9-1 conference record, good for seventh in the NESCAC.

"As someone who values academics, it was an offer I couldn't pass up," Malkhassian commented on why he chose Middlebury. "The school itself along with the direction the hockey program is heading felt like the perfect spot for me."

Malkhassian becomes the fourth Bruin to make a commitment this season.







