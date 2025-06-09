Netusil Scores Hat Trick of League Honors

June 9, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

First-year Minnesota Wilderness forward Frantisek Netusil produced many thrills for Wilderness fans during the 2024-25 season, and the North American Hockey League this week recognized his effort with three end-of-season honors.

Netusil was named the Midwest Division's rookie of the year, was selected to the all-rookie team for the NAHL and the All-Midwest Division team.

Along with finishing atop the Wilderness scoring charts this season with most goals (29) and most points (52), Netusil set new team records in single-season goals for a rookie, power play goals in one season (15) along with rookie penalty-minutes (146).

The 18-year-old from Prague, Czechia, also set a new franchise rookie mark for game-winning goals with six and tied the team's hat trick record for first year players with two 3-goal games.

Netusil, a 5'10", 185-pound, righty, gives Wilderness fans a reason to keep an eye on the National Hockey League draft, coming up June 27 and 28. Netusil was named to multiple NHL Central Scouting Bureau reports of players being watched by league scouts as a draft prospect.

For the 2025-26 season, Netusil is expected to skate in the USHL for the Green Bay Gamblers. He is committed to play college hockey for Western Michigan University.







