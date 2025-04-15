Wilderness Enter Final Day with Playoffs Still Within Reach

April 15, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Minnesota Wilderness News Release







A victory Friday night and help from the Anchorage Wolverines moved the Minnesota Wilderness closer to qualifying for the NAHL's Roberston Cup playoffs.

The Wilderness defeated the Springfield Jr. Blues, 5-2, Friday, and remain in 5th place in the Midwest Division. The division's top four teams qualify for the post-season, and the Chippewa Steel hold the final playoff spot in fourth place. But Chippewa saw their lead over the Wilderness shrink to just two points when it dropped a 6-5 decision in a shootout against the Anchorage Wolverines late last night in Anchorage, AK.

With its victory over Springfield, the Wilderness and Chippewa are now tied with 29 wins, but Chippewa has 64 points and Minnesota has 62. Both teams play their final regular season games tonight, with the Wilderness hosting the Jr. Blues, and Chippewa visiting Anchorage. To qualify for the playoffs, the Wilderness must beat Springfield again, and Anchorage must beat Chippewa, although the Wolverines would need to win tonight's contest in regulation. If the Steel and Anchorage finish in overtime or a shootout, whether it wins or loses, Chippewa would gain at least one point and clinch the final playoff spot.

Last night, the Wilderness were led by Noah Dziver, who recorded his first career hat trick. HIs linemates, Zach Homer (3 assists) and Jakeb Lynch (1 goal/2 assists) also registered 3-point games.

Dziver's first marker tied the game at 1-1 at 10:55 of the first period with Homer and Lynch assisting.

Brady Zugec put the Wilderness ahead for the first time just 1:30 later with his 11th of the season on a goal that was helped by Logan Nagle and Avery Anderson.

The Jr. Blues responded with a power play tally to even the score at 2-2 early in the second period, but after that it was all Wilderness.

On Minnesota's first power play, a Lynch wrist shot from the left circle put his team back in the lead. The rookie from Papillion, NE, notched his 19th of the season with 10:07 left in the middle frame.

On Minnesota's 2nd power play, Dziver deposited his 2nd goal of the night to put the squad up 4-2 1:38 into the third period. Dziver's third goal came on an empty net with 2:18 remaining.

The hat trick gives Dziver 20 goals on the season, making him the third Wilderness player to hit the 20-goal mark this season - joining Netusil (29) and Homer (21).

Valdemar Andersen earned the victory in net for Minnesota, making 31 saves on 33 shots.

Minnesota outshot Springfield 42-33.

Frank Murphy took the loss for the Jr. Blues, turning aside 37 saves on 41 shots.

Springfield had goals from Tyler Smith and Jagur McClelland.

On the power play, the Wilderness were perfect at 2-for-2. The Jr. Blues went 1-for-2.

Saturday night's rematch is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. at Northwoods Credit Union Arena in Cloquet.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from April 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.