Wilderness Drop Pair at Wisconsin

Published on November 11, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Minnesota Wilderness News Release







The Minnesota Wilderness displayed some grit and resilience in a 2-game road series against the Wisconsin Windigo, despite suffering defeat in both contests.

Wisconsin claimed 6-4 and 4-3 victories in the weekend series at the Ponds of Brookfield in Brookfield, WI.

Minnesota (13-5-2) is now off until November 21-22, when it returns home to host the Janesville Jets for a pair of games at Northwoods Credit Union Arena in Cloquet.

Friday: Wisconsin 6, Wilderness 4

After falling behind 5-0, the Wilderness stormed back with one goal at the end of the 2nd period and three more in the third before succumbing in the series-opener, 6-4.

Caleb Kim had two goals to lead Minnesota, while newcomer Kevin Lysohir added two assists. Lysohir, a rookie forward who was acquired earlier in the week in a trade with the Chippewa Steel, was playing his first game with the Wilderness.

Wisconsin built its lead with two tallies in the first period and three in the second. Kim then breathed life into the Wilderness when he re-directed a shot from Lucas Ryen as time expired in the middle frame. Lysohir also assisted on the tally, which was Kim's eighth of the 2025-26 campaign.

Kim then added his second of the game and ninth of the season with a tally minutes into the final period. After getting a pass from Lysohir at neutral ice, Homer skated in on the left side and found Kim out in front to deposit the puck 2:52 into the frame to make the score 5-2.

The Wilderness cut the deficit to 2 when Jackson Knight notched his 5th of the season at the 4:35 mark with assists coming from Avery Anderson and Landon Cottingham. Knight's goal came on a rocket fired in soon after he crossed the Windigo blue line.

With 6:46 left in regulation, Logan Nagle scored to make it 5-4. The veteran converted on an end-to-end rush where he collected in Minnesota's defensive zone, skated through center on the right center, darted to the goal, and after his first shot attempt was stopped by netminder Casimir Weckstrom, Nagle got his rebound and the lit the lamp for his second goal of the season.

Despite those dramatics, that would be as close as the Wilderness would get, as the Windigo sealed its win with an empty net goal from Theodore Richardson with 37 seconds left on the clock.

Richardson also scored a late 2nd period goal to give him two in the game. Wisconsin also had two goals from Ryan Mottau, along with single markers from Ronnie Hill and Michael Ryan.

Minnesota outshot the Windigo, 45-43, thanks to a 17-9 advantage in the third period.

The Wilderness used two goaltenders in the contest. Valdemar Andersen started but was pulled 5:39 into the second period after making 17 saves on 20 shots. He was replaced by Ryan Gerlich, who suffered the loss making 21 saves on 23 shots over 32:50.

Weckstrom was credited with the win with 41 saves.

The Windigo scored the game's only power play goal on six chances. Minnesota was blanked on five man-advantage opportunities.

Saturday: Wisconsin 4, Wilderness 3

After building a 2-0 lead in the first period Saturday, the Wilderness could not contain a Wisconsin power play that struck four times over game's final two periods.

Minnesota built its only lead of the weekend thanks to goals from Cloquet native Niko Gentilini, with 3:57 left in the opening and veteran defenseman Ryan DeAngelis with seven seconds left. For Gentilini, it was the first goal of his junior career, while it was the first of the season for DeAngelis. Coincidentally, both tallies came on delayed penalty calls with an extra attacker on the ice.

Jackson Reeves set up Gentilini's tally, while Nate Murray posted a helper on the goal for DeAngelis.

The Windigo then followed with four goals with the man-advantage. The first three came in the second period from Devin Berg and two from Jackson Ernst. Ernst completed the hat trick in the third period to give Wisconsin a 4-2 cushion.

Zach Homer gave Minnesota some hope with his 13 th of 2025-26 with 3:57 left to play. His goal was assisted by Jackson Knight and Cayden Neice after they combined to win a puck battle along the left wing wall.

The Wilderness applied some heavy pressure over the final minute after pulling goaltender Ryan Gerlich for an extra attacker, but could not notch the equalizer.

The Windigo pounded the Wilderness goal, finishing with a 53-41 shot advantage. Gerlich took a second consecutive loss, making 49 saves.

Easton Cody registered the win denying 38 Minnesota shots.

On the man-advantage, Minnesota finished 0-for-4, while Wisconsin (10-8-1) went 4-for-7.







North American Hockey League Stories from November 11, 2025

Wilderness Drop Pair at Wisconsin - Minnesota Wilderness

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.