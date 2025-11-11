Aberdeen Wings Sign Tender for the 2026-27 Season: Paul Suda

Published on November 11, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Aberdeen Wings News Release







The Aberdeen Wings, proud members of the North American Hockey League, are pleased to announce the tender signing of Paul Suda!

The 17-year-old 5'9 170 lbs goaltender, originally from Grafton, ND, is currently playing for Northstar Christian Academy 18U AAA located in Alexandria, MN. Suda has appeared in 15 games so far this season, and has a 14-0-0 record, with a 1.53 goals against average, 3 shutouts, and a 0.945 SV%.

Al Dorich, Director of Player Personnel for the Aberdeen Wings, had this to say about Suda: "Paul is a talented goalie with excellent technical skills and has had a tremendous start to his season with Northstar Christian. Our staff was very impressed with him at our Main Camp, and his character and work ethic make him an excellent addition to our build for next year."







