Dziver and Homer Named Top 2 Midwest Division Stars

Published on January 6, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Minnesota Wilderness News Release







A record-breaking performance for Noah Dziver over the weekend has led to the NAHL naming him the Bauer Midwest Division Star of the Week. It is the second first star of the week and third league honor of the season for the veteran from Winnipeg. Dziver also captured first star of the week for Oct. 13 and was named the NAHL's Forward of the Month for October.

Dziver was rewarded in part for his performance last Saturday, where he set two new Wilderness single-game records for assists in a single game with five and points in a single game with six.

Dziver overall recorded 11 points (3 goals/8 assists) in the contests played last Thursday vs. the Chippewa Steel and against the Kenai River Brown Bears on Friday and Saturday. The Wilderness were victorious in all three matchups and are currently riding a 4-game winning streak. Details can be found on the NAHL site.

Joining Dziver in the NAHL honors this week is forward Zach Homer, who was named the division's 2 nd Star of the Week. Homer posted a hat trick in Saturday's game where all three of his goals were scored in the third period. The 20-year-old veteran from Birmingham, MI, added one goal and three assists in the other two contests last weekend. Homer also registered the game-winners in the Friday and Saturday victories over Kenai River. This season, Homer has posted eight game-winning tallies, which ties the franchise record.

Dziver is one of four Wilderness players winning first star of the week honors this season. Kevin Lysohir won for the week of Dec. 15, Jakeb Lynch won for the week of Oct. 20, and Talan Blanck won for the week of Sept. 15.

The Wilderness return to the ice this weekend for a home-and-home series vs. the Chippewa Steel. Friday's contest will be in Chippewa Falls at 7 p.m., while the two squads will meet again Saturday night in Cloquet at 7:15.







North American Hockey League Stories from January 6, 2026

Dziver and Homer Named Top 2 Midwest Division Stars - Minnesota Wilderness

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.