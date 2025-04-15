Lipsett Commits to Air Force Academy

April 15, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Austin Bruins News Release







AUSTIN, MINN. - The Austin Bruins are proud to announce that forward Zander Lipsett has committed to the Air Force Academy to further his academic and playing career.

"Being able to play college hockey means so much to me," Lipsett said. "Hockey has been a huge part of my life so I am blessed to be able to continue to play at a higher level."

Lipsett was a consistent presence in the Bruins lineup this year. The Lexington, Kentucky native appeared in 46 games scoring seven goals and three assists in his first year as a Bruin. Lipsett's season has been highlighted by moments like scoring the first goal on Teddy Bear Toss night and giving the Bruins the lead in the eventual shootout victory over the St. Cloud Norsemen on December 7th.

Lipsett credits the Bruins coaching staff and his teammates for helping him develop throughout the season. "My time here in Austin has helped me prepare for the next level with the coaching staff teaching me a lot on the ice and the players helping me learn how to manage my time off the ice."

"We are really happy for Zander and his family!" Bruins head coach Steve Howard said. "He came to Austin for the exposure to colleges and he has earned his spot at the Air Force Academy. We are excited to help him continue his development while here in Austin."

The Air Force Falcons hockey team is a Division I program that is a member of Atlantic Hockey America. Air Force went 16-21-3 overall this past season while finishing seventh in AHA play with an 11-13-2 conference record.

"I chose Air Force for a couple of reasons," Lipsett commented. "The first reason is because the campus is just beautiful. Another reason is because the culture of the team I witnessed on my visit was something I want to be a part of."

When speaking about his commitment, Lipsett wanted to make sure to thank those who had helped him get here. "I want to thank my family, former coaches and the whole Austin Bruins staff."

Lipsett becomes the third Bruin to make a commitment this season. He is the ninth member of the current Bruins roster to earn a college commitment.

