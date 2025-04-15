Forward Vince Leaf Inks Tender Agreement for 2025-26 Season

April 15, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release







The Hat Tricks have announced that forward Vince Leaf has signed a tender agreement for the 2025-26 season. Leaf, a native of Des Moines, Iowa, spent last season with the Sheridan Hawks of the NA3HL. Vince tallied 34 goals and 42 assists for a total of 76 points in the regular season.

Vince would also finish the season as the fourth-best scorer in the league and the third-best scorer in the Frontier division. The 20-year-old forward would also receive recognition from the league on two occasions. He was first named Forward of the Month for September, during which he notched six goals and 10 assists for a 16-point month and a plus/minus of +10. Vince was also named the Frontier Division Star of the Week for his play during January 5-12. In that week, he tallied six points versus the Gillette Wild, netting a natural hat trick on night one and another three-point night in the form of one goal and two assists in the closer of said series. The Hat Tricks are proud to welcome Vince on board, and we are excited to see what he can do in the black and orange!

