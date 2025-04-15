Ice Wolves up Rhinos 4-0 in Game 3

April 15, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

El Paso Rhinos News Release







Friday: El Paso Rhinos 1 @ New Mexico Ice Wolves 4 - Playoffs are upon us as your El Paso Rhinos travel up to Albuquerque to face off against the Ice Wolves! Ice Wolves are first on the board tonight as Jacob Guille snags a goal at just under four minutes in to the period. As we head in to the second period Ice Wolves hold the Rhinos to a 1-0 lead and they'd carry this momentum forward as Liam Waugh doubles the lead to 2-0 by the 10 minute mark. Ice Wolves continue their romp as Toivo Laaksonen and Ben Polomsky both earn themselves a goal and send the Ice Wolves even further forward. With the third period upon us the Rhinos trail behind the Ice Wolves 4-0. Trent Anfinson prevents a complete shutout though as he takes one for the Rhinos at 3:45. With no more scoring the Ice Wolves take Game #1 with a 4-1 lead.

Saturday: El Paso Rhinos 5 @ New Mexico Ice Wolves 4 - Rhinos & Ice Wolves are back on the ice for Game #2! Roope Tuomioksa starts off the Rhinos tonight with a goal at just over 11 minutes to take the lead. Ice Wolves answer back with Sean Gibbons tying it up at 1-1 at the 15:10 mark. Just a few minutes later Cade DeWolf takes the lead back in favor of the Rhinos and we'd end the first period with a 2-1 lead. AJ Reed keeps the advantage rolling in the second period and makes it 3-1 Rhinos. New Mexico manages to sneak in one last goal this period as Ethan Hull tries to catch up and we'd see a 3-2 Rhino lead as we move on to the third period. Jacob Solano scores early in the third to increase El Paso's lead to 4-2, but the Ice Wolves aren't out of the game yet. In the following minutes Francois de Villiers and Max Matthews take a goal each to tie the game up at 4-4, sending us in to overtime. Ultimately it would be Harper Lolacher to put the final pin in tonight's match, scoring at just under two minutes in to extra time and securing a 5-4 Rhino victory.

Sunday: El Paso Rhinos 0 @ New Mexico Ice Wolves 4 - The puck dropped at 2:00 PM today to signal the final game of the series as Rhinos & Ice Wolves prepare to fight it out one last time. Defense holds on both ends in the first period, sending us in to the second scoreless. Ice Wolves kick it in to high gear as they return from intermission and take a 2-0 lead over the Rhinos as Toivo Laaksonen and Andrew Earl take one goal a piece. Ice Wolves defense holds firm and this lead would remain unchanged as the period changes once more. Nayan Pai takes an early goal in the third to increase the Ice Wolves' lead yet again, followed by a late goal by Earl to secure the final goal of the night. Ice Wolves take Game #2, and the series, with a 4-0 victory in Game #3.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from April 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.