Tom Murphy Joins the El Paso Rhinos Scouting Staff

April 28, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

El Paso Rhinos News Release







Tom Murphy joins the El Paso Rhinos Scouting staff while coaching for the U18 Tier II Nashville Jr Predators.

Tom started the program in the 2020 season and since then has earned an impressive 173-52-14 record. During this time he has won 4 straight state championships, 2 league championships, 1 CCM Chicago world invite Championship, 2 USA Hockey National Championship Runner ups, and 1 USA Hockey National Championship. Before that, Tom was with the Philadelphia Hockey Club organization coaching U18AAA and USPHL Premier. His tenure with the club included a playoff birth in the first year of the program for the 18AAA team. Additionally, he served as the defense coach for the USPHL Premier team. Murphy served as Head Coach in the NA3HL in 2018 in Wausau, Wisconsin.

The Detroit native played AA/AAA level ice hockey until high school. After winning the state championship (Brighton High School) his senior year, Murphy was drafted in the 1st round of the NAHL draft to the Texas Tornado. Following his junior hockey career, Murphy attended Central Michigan University where he set the program record for 91 points and penalty minutes as a defenseman. We expect Tom to provide us with high end players from the untapped southeast market. Welcome Tom Murphy to the Rhino family.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from April 28, 2025

Tom Murphy Joins the El Paso Rhinos Scouting Staff - El Paso Rhinos

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.