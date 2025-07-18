El Paso Rhinos Announce New Assistant Coach

July 18, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

El Paso Rhinos News Release







Please welcome our new NAHL Assistant Coach, Austin Cline! Austin was an Assistant Coach at AC Kirkland Lake Gold Miners NOJHL for three years and was Head Coach and Hockey Director of ASU ACHA Division 1 hockey for 5 years. He recently coached Chicago Mission U16 AAA.

Coach Cline states, "I'm incredibly excited and honored to join the El Paso Rhinos organization. I'm looking forward to helping build something special here in El Paso." Head Coach Mike Rivera looks forward to welcoming Coach Cline, saying, "We are really excited to add Cliner to our staff. I've had the opportunity to see first-hand the value he brings behind the bench while coaching against each other in college, so I'm looking forward to sharing a bench with him this season. His knowledge and experience will be extremely valuable to what we are building for this season and seasons to come."

With Cline's extensive experience and the coaching duo of Rivera and Cline at the helm, it's sure to be a great season for Rhino Hockey! Welcome to Rhino Country, Coach!







North American Hockey League Stories from July 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.