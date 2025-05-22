Rhinos Welcome Kevin Rawlick to Scouting Staff

May 22, 2025

Kevin grew up in Saskatchewan and has played three years in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League. After a successful NCAA career with Mercyhurst University, Kevin spent a year playing pro hockey in the US.

Beginning his coaching career in Saskatchewan he has spent the last 7 years in Ontario coaching Prep Hockey. During this time he was very fortunate to coach many current and past NHL, AHL, ECHL, KHL, European/Australian/Asian professionals, NCAA/Usport university and junior players.

Kevin has scouted in every Junior A league in North America and the WHL, and brings a huge passion for the game, developing and placing players at the next levels. With players from 26 countries coached, Kevin is very knowledgeable, cultured and connected, with a worldwide network to recruit from and place our Rhinos players. He understands the qualities we are looking for and focuses on Character, Work Ethic and Coachability. Welcome aboard, Kevin!







