Doug Raymond Joins the Rhinos Scouting Team as the Michigan/Ontario Scout

May 8, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

El Paso Rhinos News Release







Doug Raymond joins the Rhinos Scouting team as the Michigan/Ontario Scout.

Raymond has been serving as the Associate Head Coach for the nationally ranked Adrian College ACHA D1 hockey team since the 2020-21 season. Prior to Adrian, he spent two years coaching the Kingsville Kings, and three seasons prior with the Seguin Huskies/Parry Sound Islanders of the Greater Metro Hockey League in Ontario, Canada. In 2016-17, Raymond was named GMHL Coach of the Year and was a finalist in the 2019-20 season. He was chosen to coach the league's all-star game three times in his five years coaching junior hockey.

Doug played his collegiate hockey at Adrian College, winning three straight ACHA Division 3 National Championships from 2012-14. He earned All-Michigan Collegiate Hockey Conference All-Star three times and twice made the All-Conference first team. He graduated from Adrian College in 2014 with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Sports Management. Doug played three years of junior hockey for the Missoula Maulers of the American West Hockey League, serving as a team captain his final two seasons. He currently resides in Adrian, MI with his wife Ellen.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from May 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.