Brahmas Sweep Rhinos 3-0 in Game #2

April 8, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

El Paso Rhinos News Release







Friday: El Paso Rhinos 1 @ Lone Star Brahmas 4 - For the last regular-season game your El Paso Rhinos are on the road to face off against the Lone Star Brahmas. Defense is on point throughout the first period on both sides, sending us into the second with a 0-0 tie. Brahmas take the second by storm with two early goals from Elias Kumlin and Charlie Masek. By the halfway mark in the second Brahmas make it 3-0 as Maddox Tularco scores one more. Rhinos are finally on the board by the 15:13 mark as Roope Tuomioksa takes the first goal of the night, setting the score at 3-1 in favor of the Brahmas. Unfortunately Christian Venticinque puts the final touches on the period, giving the Brahmas one last goal to make it 4-1. With no more scoring in the first period the Lone Star Brahmas take Game #1 with a 4-1 victory.

Saturday: El Paso Rhinos 0 @ Lone Star Brahmas 3 - Rhinos & Brahmas prepare one last time for the start of the second game here at the NYTEX Sports Centre. Masek gives the Brahmas an early lead in the first with a goal at just 1:24 in to the game. Brahmas' defense holds for the rest of the period and we'd head in to the second where Owen Kerr makes it 2-0 over the Rhinos. For a third time this game Rhinos try to break through to no avail as Ryan Cameron keeps them at bay. With one final goal from the Brahmas' Anthony Cappello the Rhinos are defeated 3-0.

