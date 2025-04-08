Aberdeen Wings Sign Tender for the 2025-26 Season: Owen Hall
April 8, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Aberdeen Wings News Release
The Aberdeen Wings, proud members of the North American Hockey League, are pleased to announce the tender signing of Owen Hall!
Hall, from Livonia, MI, is a 6'1 174 lbs right-shot forward that currently plays for Livonia-Stevenson High School. During the season, he appeared in 24 games, scoring 20 goals, 25 assists for 45 total points. His team also made it to the post-season where he appeared in 3 games, scoring 4 goals, 5 assists, for 9 total points. Owen was also the Captain for the Livonia-Stevenson High School team.
Assistant Coach for the Aberdeen Wings, Eric Hirchhaut, explains "We are very excited to announce the tender signing of Owen Hall for next season. Owen played for Livonia-Stevenson High School and was the Captain taking Stevenson to the Michigan State Championship game. Owen was at our main camp in Fargo last July, and made our final All-Star game. He is familiar with how we operate playing for Coach David Mitchell who is a very important piece of the Wings Family. Owen is a tremendous kid and checks all of the boxes in a player to the identity of an Aberdeen Wing for compete, skill, and speed. We are really excited to officially welcome Owen and his family to our Wings Family."
