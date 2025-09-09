Aberdeen Wings Alum Jake Sibell Signs with Greensboro Gargoyles of the ECHL

Published on September 8, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Aberdeen Wings News Release







The Aberdeen Wings, proud members of the North American Hockey League, are pleased to announce that Wings Alum Jake Sibell has signed with the Greensboro Gargoyles of the East Coast Hockey League!

The Gargoyles are entering their Inaugural Season, and are affiliates of the Carolina Hurricanes.

Sibell, from Isanti, Minnesota, played for the Aberdeen Wings from 2019 to 2021. During his time with the Wings, he earned awards for NAHL Central Division Goaltender of the Year, NAHL Central Division Most Valuable Player, NAHL Best Goals Against Average (1.19), NAHL Best SV% (.952), NAHL Goaltender of the Year, NAHL Most Valuable Player, made NAHL Central Division All-Star Team, and the NAHL First All-Star Team, and was also named USA Hockey Junior Goalie of the Year (Dave Peterson Award).

After his time in Aberdeen, he committed to play NCAA hockey at Niagara University, then transferred to the University of St. Thomas.

Sibell explains "I'm really excited to get to meet the fans in Greensboro" I hope they are as electric and loving as the fans in Aberdeen. I can't thank the Aberdeen Wings and Aberdeen community enough for their endless support starting in my junior career. They truly have a championship community in Aberdeen, and I hope to build that for the Gargoyles in Greensboro."

The Aberdeen Wings Organization and Aberdeen Wings community wish a huge congratulations to Jake, and wish him the best of luck in his new hockey career!







