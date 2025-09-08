Opening Weekend Pregame Festivities Set

Published on September 8, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Oklahoma Warriors News Release







Opening week is here! The Oklahoma Warriors take on the Shreveport Mudbugs right here at the Blazers Ice Centre, Friday and Saturday night at 7pm. Get to the rink early and enjoy our opening weekend pregame party! Starting at 5pm on both nights, we will have live music from DJ LALI, appearances from the OKC Police and Fire Departments, and several food vendors such as HTeaO, Oh Sugar Honey Iced Tea, Mike's Hot Rod Dogs, Evans Food Truck, and Tropical Flamingo Shaved Ice! It's a weekend you WON'T want to miss. Tickets are still available at OKWarriors.com.







